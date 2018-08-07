Mayor reviews KMC programmes for Independence Day

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has finalised its activities to celebrate Independence Day next week. The programmes include a flag-hoisting ceremony, a fire brigade parade, tree-plantation ceremony and mushaira.

This was stated by Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Monday during a meeting to review arrangements made by the organisation to mark Pakistan’s 71st Independence Day next Tuesday. Akhtar said that the nation will celebrate its 71th Independence Day with traditional fervour and zeal, and everyone will pay tribute to the great struggle of the founders of the country along with reiterating their pledge to strengthen Pakistan and make it prosperous through unity.

“Our future lies with Pakistan and we have to make our homeland a hub of peace and tranquillity,” he said, adding that everyone must work together for the betterment of Karachi and its progress.

The KMC will hold an Independence Day program at its head office, while flag-hoisting and a special Azadi Mushaira will be held at the KMC Sports Complex. The meeting was told that on the morning of August 14, Mayor Akhtar will visit Mazar-e-Quaid to attend the flag-hoisting ceremony there and to lay a floral wreath at the Quaid’s grave on behalf of the citizens of Karachi.

Later, a rally of the KMC fire brigade will be held from Mazar-e-Quaid to the KMC head office led by the mayor. Akhtar and other elected local government representatives will visit KMC hospitals and meet patients, while a tree-plantation drive would also be started from flag staff house at 2pm.

The KMC has also arranged a sports festival in the city to mark the occasion from August 8 to 10. The mayor urged the citizens to participate in all such activities. Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saifur Rehman, KMC Financial Advisor Dr Asghar Abbas Shaikh, Senior Director Coordination Masood Alam, Culture and Sports Director Khursheed Shah and other KMC officials attended the meeting.

Budget approval awaited

The KMC is awaiting approval of its budget from the caretaker Sindh government so it could start working on projects such as installing street lights, road repairs and other miscellaneous works.

KMC had requested the government to approve the budget on June 30 but are yet to receive a response from them, while sources said that provincial government regularly sends Octroi Zila Tax (OZT) that enables the local bodies to pay salaries and pensions to their staff and other officers.

It may be mentioned that on Thursday, sanitary staff and garbage vehicle drivers staged a demonstration in North Nazimabad over the nonpayment of their salaries. It was alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members yet to take the oath as MPAs asked at least 25 sanitary staff and drivers to raise their voice against Hashmi, who approached the provincial government to bail him out of this crisis.

The DMC officials explained to the protestors that the central municipal corporation was in deep financial crisis. They alleged that the DMC was not getting its due share of OZT and arrears from the government due to which they are unable to pay the salaries.

On the other hand, the District Municipal Corporations (DMC) Chairman Central Rehan Hashmi and East Moeed Anwar, along with their area deputy commissioners, are conducting surveys on the orders of a water commission constituted by the Sindh High Court on the issue of encroachments.