Judicial body orders clearing roads, footpaths of construction debris

A Supreme Court-designated judicial commission on Monday directed the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to ensure the removal of construction materials and debris from roads and footpaths.

Headed by Justice (retd) Amir Hani Muslim, the commission investigating the non-provision of potable water, proper sanitation facilities and healthy environment to Sindh’s people was informed by the SBCA director general that he has notified all the directors of the authority to ensure the removal of debris from roads and footpaths.

The judicial body observed that such notifications may have been issued, but no substantial improvement has been apparent during the visits of the commission to different parts of Sukkur.

However, the commission observed that since the directors of the SBCA have now been appointed, they would ensure that construction materials and debris on roads and footpaths would be removed.

On July 30 the SBCA chief had informed the commission that construction materials and debris on roads have been removed, but the permission for their dumping was granted to local builders by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) under the Karachi Building & Town Planning Regulations.

The judicial body observed that the regulations are not applicable for encouraging any builder to use any part of the city outside the plot line for dumping debris.

The commission observed that after the construction of the buildings, the debris continues to be strewn on roads and streets, and neither the KMC nor the SBCA ever showed any concern, as the clean-up operation was hampered by them.

The judicial body directed the KMC, district municipal corporations (DMCs) and the SBCA to ensure that any debris or construction material shall not be allowed on roads or streets, and they would be removed by the people involved in construction work or else they shall be removed on their expense through the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board.

The commission directed the KMC and DMCs not to grant permission for temporary encroachments in any public place as defined by the SC in an earlier case relating to billboards.

Water projects

Regarding electricity supply to water projects, the commission on Monday observed that water supply and sewerage schemes within the province are dependent on power, and that certain projects are non-functional for want of electricity connections.

The judicial body said that certain schemes require uninterrupted power feeders, and that a list of such projects has been provided by the relevant department and should be forwarded to the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company and the Sukkur Electric Power Company.

The commission directed the energy secretary to convey to the relevant authority within the province to energise the projects mentioned in the list on a priority basis because the issue concerns water and sewerage schemes, which have a direct bearing on human life.

The judicial body also directed the managing director of the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board to upgrade its complaint centre as well as take action against the delinquent officers of the water board who are not carrying out their duties.