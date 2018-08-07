Economic reform proposals praised

LAHORE: Federal and all regional chambers across the country have lauded likely finance minister Asad Umar’s proposal to take businesses in confidence for the economic revival of the country.

According to a statement issued on Monday, SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Senior Vice President Iftikhar Ali Malik, in a one-on-one meeting with Asad Umar to enquire after his health, assured him of support for the business-friendly policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf upcoming government. “We hope Asad Umar will make every effort to accomplish economic revitalisation and an escape from deflation, while steadily implementing growth strategies,” he said.

The business community throughout the country would cooperate with the forthcoming PTI government at every level without compromising the interests of the business community, he added.