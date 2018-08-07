NBP Funds launches new product

KARACHI: NBP Funds on Monday announced it has launched NAFA Islamic Capital Preservation Plan IV with an objective is to earn halal profits for investors, while preserving their initial investment amount at the maturity of two years.

NBP Funds is the largest Asset Management Company in the country with a rating of AM1 by PACRA, and is presently managing over Rs11,000 crores of investors’ money. Formerly NBP Fullerton Asset Management Limited (NAFA), NBP Funds is a Non-Banking Finance Company with a license to perform Asset Management and Investment Advisory Services as per the NBFC Rules, 2003, and Pension Fund Management as per Voluntary Pension System Rules, 2005.

The main sponsors of NBP Funds are National Bank of Pakistan and Fullerton Fund Management Group, Singapore, which in-turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings, Singapore.