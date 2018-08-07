Copper slips

BeijingLondon copper fell for a third session in four on Monday as the dollar index ticked higher, making metals more expensive for holders of other currencies, and after China´s move to place retaliatory tariffs on $60 billion of U.S. goods.

China´s finance ministry on Friday unveiled tariffs on 5,207 goods imported from the United States, with the extra levies ranging from 5 percent to 25 percent. Items earmarked for the 25 percent tariff include ore and concentrates of copper, zinc and nickel.

The impact on copper would not be material because China´s imports of copper concentrate from the United States made up only 3 percent of its total, said Helen Lau, an analyst at Argonaut Securities in Hong Kong.

China in 2017 imported 432,944 tonnes of copper concentrate from the United States, its eight-biggest supplier, according to Chinese customs data.