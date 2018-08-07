Copper slips

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BeijingLondon copper fell for a third session in four on Monday as the dollar index ticked higher, making metals more expensive for holders of other currencies, and after China´s move to place retaliatory tariffs on $60 billion of U.S. goods.
China´s finance ministry on Friday unveiled tariffs on 5,207 goods imported from the United States, with the extra levies ranging from 5 percent to 25 percent. Items earmarked for the 25 percent tariff include ore and concentrates of copper, zinc and nickel.
The impact on copper would not be material because China´s imports of copper concentrate from the United States made up only 3 percent of its total, said Helen Lau, an analyst at Argonaut Securities in Hong Kong.
China in 2017 imported 432,944 tonnes of copper concentrate from the United States, its eight-biggest supplier, according to Chinese customs data.
BeijingLondon copper fell for a third session in four on Monday as the dollar index ticked higher, making metals more expensive for holders of other currencies, and after China´s move to place retaliatory tariffs on $60 billion of U.S. goods.
China´s finance ministry on Friday unveiled tariffs on 5,207 goods imported from the United States, with the extra levies ranging from 5 percent to 25 percent. Items earmarked for the 25 percent tariff include ore and concentrates of copper, zinc and nickel.
The impact on copper would not be material because China´s imports of copper concentrate from the United States made up only 3 percent of its total, said Helen Lau, an analyst at Argonaut Securities in Hong Kong.
China in 2017 imported 432,944 tonnes of copper concentrate from the United States, its eight-biggest supplier, according to Chinese customs data.
Comments