Cotton unchanged

Karachi: Trading activity slightly improved at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Monday, while spot rates remained firm.

KCA kept the official spot rates unchanged at Rs9,400 / maund (37.324kg) and Rs10,074/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also remained firm at Rs9,560/maund and Rs10,245 / 40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

Naseem Usman, chairman of the KCBA, said that cotton crop in lower Sindh is affected by around 35 percent due to water shortage and extreme heat that resulted in unusual fluctuation in cotton prices. Karachi cotton market recorded 10 transactions of around 5,600 bales at the rate of Rs9,275 to Rs9,500/maund. Of these, 1,000 bales each were sold from Shahdadpur and Hyderabad, 2,000 bales from Tando Adam, 1,200 bales from Sanghar, 400 bales from Pir Mehal, while 200 bales each were sold from Shahpur Chakar, Khanewal, Samandri, Arifwala and Haroonabad.