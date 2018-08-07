Stocks rise amid economic hopes; blue-chip gains

Stocks struck green on Monday as investors, believing there might be light at the end of economic tunnel after the new government settles in, centered their buying interests on major manufacturing sectors, dealers said.

Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said the stocks closed bullish in thin trade led by oil, fertiliser, and cement scrips amid speculations ahead of major earning announcements due this week.

“Higher global crude oil prices, reports of rise in local urea prices, upbeat data on cement sales, and local petroleum products’ production for July 2018 helped put together a bullish finish,” Mehanti added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index rose 0.71 percent or 303.61 points to close at 42,808.66 points, whereas its KSE-30 shares index rose 0.80 percent or 167.59 points to end at 21,179.74 points.

Of the 375 active scrips, 206 advanced, 160 declined, and 9 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 153.814 billion shares as compared with the turnover of 203.027 billion shares in the previous session.

Murtaza Jaffar from Elixir Securities said the market was expected to closely track news flow on the nomination of key positions for the upcoming government to find a direction.

Another analyst said the democratic process was going smooth and soon the country would have a new prime minister, but every observer was perturbed over the economic issues that need immediate redressing.

“Macro-economic numbers have been the biggest challenge welcoming the new government and the US government’s opposition regarding IMF bailout to Pakistan, clearly shows the sailing will not be easy,” the analyst said.

Cement shares were once again on the radar of financial institutions, while some high net worth individuals and other institutions also surfaced in the sector following the arrival of sales numbers for July.

There were no financial results due, but even the better prospects of some of the results to be announced in the coming days failed to gain interest of investors.

Selling activity was observed in National Bank of Pakistan and other mid-tier banking sector scrips such as Bank Alfalah, Askari Bank, and Bank of Punjab etc. Companies reflecting highest gains included Rafhan Maize, up Rs109.00 to close at Rs7899.00/share, and Indus Motor Company, up Rs70.48 to close at Rs1480.19/share. The major losers were Nestle Pakistan, down Rs399.99 to end at Rs10200.00/share, and Unilever Foods, down Rs250.00 to close at Rs7600.00/share.

The highest volumes were witnessed in Pakistan Elektron with a turnover of 9.975 million shares. The scrip gained Rs1.1 to close at Rs40.62/share. It was followed by Lotte Chemical with a turnover of 6.153 million shares.

The scrip gained Rs0.11 to close at Rs13.84/share. Bank of Punjab witnessed the lowest volumes with a turnover of 4.246 million shares. Its scrip lost Rs0.13 to close at Rs11.93/share.