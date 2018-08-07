EIU says Pakistan may failto persuade IMF for bailout

KARACHI: Pakistan may fail to convince its international lender of last resort International Monetary Fund (IMF) to plug the economy’s widening current account gap, but neighbouring China is likely to help the south Asian country get out of the existing foreign exchange trouble, a top British think-tank said.

“We continue to expect that a bailout package from the IMF will be hard to come by, owing to political resistance from both the US and China,” the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) said in a latest report.

Pakistan has adopted IMF’s financing programs 14 times since 1980. The last three-year program ($6.6 billion extended fund facility) ended in September 2016 with the country having achieved more than five percent growth during the years under the IMF’s surveillance.

The political party that surfaced victorious in the general elections last month is willing to apply for financing from Washington-based lender. But, the US with main voting rights in the multilateral financial institution is skeptical of Pakistan using the loan for debt repayment of China that has poured in billions of dollars in the last couple of years in view of $60 billion corridor projects connecting western China to Arabian seas.

The options then Pakistan are left with, EIU said include bilateral loans, restrictions on imports and issuance of foreign bonds to raise funds.

“Pakistan is likely instead to introduce much tighter controls over imports and to cover its current-account deficit through bond issuance and borrowing from commercial and bilateral partners, with China playing the key financing role,” EIU said.

In November last year, Pakistan borrowed $2.5 billion through issuing dollars-denominated sukuk and Eurobond.

Analysts said last month was an opportune time for the country to easily fetch two billion dollars from global capital markets as its foreign bonds improved two percent and investors were expecting political stability ahead of elections.

EIU further said rupee recent resilience to dollar was surprising as current account deficit was yet to be fixed.

The rupee appreciated 2.9 percent to Rs128 against a dollar on July 30 from 124.3. On August 1, the exchange rate stood at Rs124.1/dollar.

“We had not anticipated the exchange-rate appreciation, particularly in the light of Pakistan's worsening external accounts,” EIU said. “It came after a series of step depreciations overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan since December 2017, which allowed the value of the currency to fall by over 20 percent.”

Media reports are doing round that China had approved another $2 billion loan to provide short-term balance-of-payments support to Pakistan, coming right after the one billion dollars that it had loaned in June. “If confirmed, the latest Chinese loan would provide some immediate relief to the incoming government,” the EIU said. The EIU said Pakistan is facing an impending balance-of-payments crisis, with the trade deficit in the first half of 2018 amounting to $16.5 billion compared with $15.1 billion in the year-earlier period.

The EIU attributed the high volume of imports to “loose fiscal policy, high global oil prices, and capital needs related to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor”.

“This depleted the SBP’s reserves to $11.7 billion as at end-May-not even enough to cover two months’ worth of goods and services imports,” it said.