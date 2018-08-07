Two-day moot in GB to train youth on tackling extremism, sectarianism

GILGIT: A training programme has been launched in Gilgit-Baltistan to help eradicate the prevalent violent extremism and sectarian violence in the region and train the local youth on tackling the menace of terrorism and extremism.

The two-day workshop was organised by the Islamic Research Institute of the International Islamic University, Islamabad, at the Karakoram International University Gilgit to familiarize the students studying at universities and religious seminaries with the philosophy of Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative and disseminate the message of peace and harmony. On the occasion, training lectures were delivered to the students of different universities as well as madaris of all schools of thought on counter-terrorism and counter-extremism and the importance of the Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative launched by the Government of Pakistan.

The basic objective of the activity was to sensitise the students and the local youth about the horrific dangers and risks associated with the wave of terrorism and extremism and train them vis-à-vis ways and methods to safeguard the community and the region from these threats. Representatives of all major religious communities in the region, including Noor Bakshia community, Ismailis, Ahl-e-Tashee and Ahl-e-Sunnat participated in the event.

It is pertinent to mention here that scores of lives have been lost in suicide bombings and explosions in Gilgit-Baltistan during the last decade due to violent extremism and sectarian tensions prevalent in the region, shattering the peace and tranquility of the area. Due to these reasons, the Islamic Research Institute of the International Islamic University, Islamabad, organised the training workshop, which will not only help the local youth and students tackle the menace of terrorism and extremism but also re-establish peace in the region.

The initiative has been welcomed by all segments of society in the region, which will also provide a trained volunteer force to the law enforcement agencies in their efforts to eradicate miscreants and anti-social elements from the region.

Owing to its geographical location, Gilgit-Baltistan is a very important and very sensitive region. The area is also of core importance vis-à-vis China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project jointly launched by the governments of Pakistan and China. In the backdrop of these developments, orientation programmes for evolution of consciousness of the people in the region are a need of the time.

Last week, the Islamic Research Institute (IRI) of the International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI), announced to establish the Paigham-e-Pakistan Center for Peace, Reconciliation and Reconstruction Studies in Islamabad to conduct research studies on peace, reconciliation and reconstruction.

The government earlier this year launched the Paigham-i-Pakistan project in order to address the challenges posed by extremism and sectarianism through a national narrative, which also portrayed a soft and positive image of Pakistan and highlighted Islam as a religion of peace, brotherhood, tolerance and harmony. The initiative was also endorsed by Imam-e-Kaaba and the Grand Mufti of Egypt.