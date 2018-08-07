Anti-polio campaign launched in KP

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Minister for Health Akbar Jan Marwat on Monday said the country made achievement in polio eradication as the number of cases dropped from 306 in 2014 to just three in 2018 and hoped that the country would soon achieve the polio-free status.

He expressed these views after inaugurating the August round of the anti-polio campaign. Director General Health Services Dr Ayub Roze, provincial Director Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) Dr Akram Shah, Team Leads Unicef and WHO, Dr Johar and Dr Abdi Nasir, Technical Focal Person BMGF Dr Imtiaz Ali Shah and others were also present.

The three days campaign was being carried out in 16 districts in which over 3.602 million children be administered the anti-polio drops. Akbar Jan Marwat said that the cooperation and support of all and sundry including media was essential for eradicating the virus.

He paid tributes to Sehat Muhafiz (vaccinators) for doing an outstanding job by reaching out to the targeted children despite all the challenges to immunize the children against the crippling disease. The minister assured all-out support for the noble cause and to prevent the virus circulation in the region.

Earlier, EOC Coordinator Abid Wazir thanked the caretaker government, Pakistan Pediatric Association and media for unequivocal support for polio eradication. He said that knocking out poliovirus from the country was not an easy job as the virus was communicable through human beings yet due to the strong commitment of the government, hard work of teams on the ground and the guidance of technical experts the country was close to polio eradication it was never closer before. The EOC coordinator said the PPA has a key role in sensitizing and mobilization of the community for vaccination as the community trusts them and urged them to create demand for vaccination in the community.

He said the EOC KP would increase its coordination with PPA and media as they were the two major stakeholders in the programme. The EOC coordinator asked PPA to nominate a crises communication focal point for PEI who is trained and ready to interact with media in case of any issues or crises linked to vaccination and added that PPA should arrange orientation sessions for the undergraduates on PEI and public health interventions as they will be the future doctors and will be interacting with the community.

Director EPI KP Dr Akram Shah thanked the media persons for reporting. He said that a 12 days measles campaign would be carried out in the province from October 15, adding 4.4 million children would be inoculated in the drive.

Earlier, senior paediatricians including Prof Dr Irshad, Prof Dr Hameed, Prof Dr Ashfaq and Prof Dr Amin Jan Gandapur spoke at length on the safety and efficacy of vaccines with a specific focus on polio vaccine.