Teachers urged to play role for assisting students in career development

Islamabad: Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Monday arranged a seminar on Use of Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Strategies in Classroom urging the teachers to play their role not only for educating the students but assist them in choice of their career development.

The international seminar was arranged by Department of Behavioural Sciences in collaboration with Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC) office of the University. Dr. Tricia M. Jokerst, Special Education Instructor/ Curriculum Developer at Huston-Tillotson University USA, was speaker of the event.

School Principals and Senior Teachers from Federal Government Educational Institutions(FGEIs) and Education Directorate, Rawalpindi along with University Teachers and scholars participated in practice based sessions.

The seminar titled revolved around the idea that in today’s world, teachers must be much more than experts in their content area. The teachers must assist their students with not only academics but also their emotional, social, and career choice development.

A focus on Socio-Emotional Learning perspective provides a foundation to employ host of strategies that enhance the learning experience and build vital inter personal and social skills. When implemented appropriately, SEL strategies increase academic achievement and decrease behaviour issues.

As closing remarks, Dr. Aneela Maqsood (Incharge Department of Behavioural Sciences) highlighted the role of department activities and initiatives to promote the health and well-being of our youth particularly in academic settings. Professor Dr. Samina Amin Qadir (Vice Chancellor, FJWU) stressed upon the role of collaborations between educational institutions in efforts to promote the quality of academic life experiences.