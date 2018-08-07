Frequent outages affect routine life in Bara

BARA: Frequent power outages have affected routine life in Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district. Traders, mechanics, tailors and other residents say that electricity loadshedding for more than 20 hours daily has badly affected the businesses.

Talking to reporters, Sipah Youth Organisation (SYO) Bara leaders Turab Ali, Qasim Khan Afridi and Javed Afridi alleged that the Tribal Electric Supply Company (Tesco) was discriminating against Bara residents and traders. They said that Bara subdivision faced more power cuts compared to other tehsils of the Khyber tribal district.

The residents added that the Sipah tribe had installed a power feeder on self-help basis in Speen Qabar area but the Tesco officials allegedly provided illegal connections to the other areas from it. They threatened if the unannounced outages were not immediately stopped, the residents and traders would launch protest against Tesco. Meanwhile, the traders, shopkeepers and tailors said that power outages affected their businesses at a time when Eidul Azha is fast approaching.