MMA to protest outside election commission office over rigging in polls

PESHAWAR: The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA)-convened All Parties Conference at the district level on Monday vowed to continue joint efforts against what it referred as the worst rigging in the general election and stage a sit-in outside the provincial office of the election commission on August 9.

According to the joint declaration of the conference, a 15-member committee was formed to make the joint protest effective by all the parties that participated in the conference. They would besiege the election commission’s office, the joint statement said.

The all parties conference was held at Al-Markaz-e-Islami, the provincial headquarters of JI with district president of the party Sabir Hussain Awan in the chair. The conference was also attended by Malik Saeed of Pakistan People’s Party, Malik Ghulam Mustafa, Niaz Mohammad and Sartaj Khan of the Awami National Party, Maulana Khairul Bashar, Haji Ghulam Ali, Khalid Waqar Chamkani and Maulana Amanullah Haqqani of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Faz and others. The moot decided to continue a united struggle against the alleged rigging in the elections. The speakers condemned what they termed the massive rigging during polling and at the time of compiling the results.

They said that if the political forces failed to resist the rigging by carrying out an effective protest campaign, it would become difficult in future to stop the theft of the mandate of the people. They said they were struggling for the protection of democratic values and mandate of the people. The participants refused to accept what they called, fake elections, fake government and fake prime minister.