Aleem appears before NAB for assets inquiry

LAHORE: PTI leader Aleem Khan on Monday appeared before the investigation team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in an inquiry against him related to assets beyond known source of income.

It has been learnt that the Bureau had summoned Aleem by August 8. However, he appeared before the due date and submitted all the relevant record sought by the NAB. As per details, the NAB had initiated investigation into the assets owned by Aleem, his wife, parents, close relatives and friends. It also sought the assets details of the PTI leader and his relatives dating back to 1985.

Earlier this year, a NAB probe committee had asked Aleem to present details of Hexam Investment Overseas Limited which, according to record, is owned solely by him. The PTI leader, however, had claimed that his company was not named in the Panama Papers and that he would present all documents required by the NAB. The PTI leader is also facing a probe regarding the Park View Housing Society in Lahore, which he owns.