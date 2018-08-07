Tue August 07, 2018
National

August 7, 2018

NAB summons former chairman of PLDC

LAHORE: As the NAB is expanding the scope of investigation into the Ashiana-e-Iqbal scam, it has summoned former chairman of PLDC, Sheikh Allauddin. Moreover, the NAB has also summoned Talha Burki – former adviser to the Punjab chief minister, and member Board of Directors Burhan Ali in the case.

