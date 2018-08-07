‘Govt to take bold steps to resolve economic issues’

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Jahangir Tareen Monday said that the party after forming the federal government, would have to take extraordinary bold steps to bail out country from the current economic crunch.

According to a statement issued here, talking to Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq in a meeting at Bani Gala, Jahangir Tareen said in a first development, the newly-elected government would go for the bailout package to improve its reserves. Senator Ch Muhammad Sarwar, Asim Nazir, MNA-elect, Ch Muhammad Ashfaq, Central Vice-President PTI and PFC Secretary Aqul Sardar were also present on the occasion.

Jahangir Tareen said after addressing these issues, the government will switch over for restoring competitiveness of economy that needs 20-25 years and badly required improving skill of the workforce and educating the people. Jahangir appreciating the role of PFC in promotion of local furniture industry assured its chief Mian Kashif of all government support for promotion of furniture sector.

He said the government would appoint honest, hardworking and experienced persons in autonomous departments to revive the economy of the country. He said they would revamp Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) to give push to local industry besides making it possible that all funds would be used to promote Pakistan- handmade world class furniture items in international markets.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq congratulating him on PTI’s victory in general elections said he is much optimistic that the PTI government would utilise all available resources to promote furniture sector in Pakistan. He said this sector was badly neglected by the previous governments.

PFC chief said that if the required support was given to manufacturers and brands to reach out to international market, Pakistan’s industry would contribute to the economy and furniture products would be considered leaders in the international market.