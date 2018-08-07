Tue August 07, 2018
August 7, 2018

Indian forces kill 14 Maoist rebels

RAIPUR: Indian security forces on Monday killed 14 suspected Maoist rebels in a raid deep inside the forests of Chhattisgarh state, as the government intensified its crackdown. The police launched the operation after a tip-off about the presence of some 100 armed rebels inside two camps in a forested area of Sukma district.

"Fourteen Maoists have been killed in the operation, their bodies have also been recovered," said D. M. Awasthi, the state’s anti-Maoist police force chief. Another gunfight with the rebels was going on at a nearby spot, Awasthi told AFP, without revealing more information. India’s Maoist insurgency began in the 1960s and has cost thousands of lives in the simmering violence.

