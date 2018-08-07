Saudi Arabia expels Canadian envoy,recalls its own over ‘interference’

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said Monday it was expelling the Canadian ambassador and recalling its envoy while freezing all new trade, in retaliation to Ottawa’s vigorous calls for the release of jailed activists.

The kingdom gave envoy Dennis Horak 24 hours to leave the country, in an abrupt break in relations over what it slammed as "interference" in its internal affairs. Ottawa said it was "seriously concerned" and was seeking "greater clarity" on the shock move, which was announced on Twitter by the Saudi foreign ministry.

The rupture, which underscores a newly aggressive foreign policy led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, comes after Canada denounced a new crackdown on human rights activists. "The kingdom announces that it is recalling its ambassador to Canada for consultation. We consider the Canadian ambassador to the kingdom persona non grata and order him to leave within the next 24 hours," tweeted the Saudi foreign ministry.

The ministry also announced "the freezing of all new trade and investment transactions with Canada while retaining its right to take further action". Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said Saudi Arabia "refuses all interference in its affairs and will deal with any interference decisively", dismissing Canada’s position as "built on misleading information", in a statement carried by the official Al Ekhbariya TV. -