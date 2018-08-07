Properties in UK: 75pc FBR notices issued to people from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The people belonging to Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad are among the top for receiving 75 percent tax notices from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for owning expansive properties in the UK out of total 600-700 properties.

This information was shared by the UK tax authorities in a pilot project undertaken with the grant assistance of UK based Department for International Development (DFID) "Over 30 percent or 200 tax notices have been served by FBR in Karachi alone to ascertain whether the owners of expansive properties are filers or non-filers. The UK tax authority has shared names and addresses of owners but we do not have the details of Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC) so we have sent them simple letters to seek CNIC number National Tax Number (NTN) and inquire from them whether they are filers or not,” one top official of FBR told The News here on Monday. The number of total properties’ details shared by the UK authorities stood at 600 to 700 but some individuals owned two to three properties so the number of notices would be around 600.

The FBR Chairperson Rukhsana Yasmeen announced that the FBR kick-started departmental proceedings against those Pakistani nationals owning immoveable properties in the UK. This action was underway against those who have not availed themselves of the foreign amnesty scheme. The FBR chairperson said the information was shared by UK tax authority HMRC with the FBR. Under the OECD (Organization for Economic Development) mechanism for automatic exchange of information (AEI), the FBR has established its six centers in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, Quetta and Peshawar and the FBR also established its centralised system to track down regular progress and avoiding harassment on part of the tax machinery. “We have sent them letters while giving them 15-day notice to reply,” said the official and added that the FBR has assigned them tasks to accomplish the assessment in all these cases within 3 months and generate genuine tax demands.

Through these tax notices, the FBR official said we are seeking basic information from individuals owing properties or earning rental income in the UK. “We are seeking information about the immovable properties, status of filer or non-filer, CNIC/NTN etc. After verifying the required information, proper notices would be served as per law, if required”, they added. Under the confidentiality clauses, the FBR cannot disclose exact number and details of the obtained information from the UK Tax authorities under the OECD mechanism.