Vietnam court jails 46 bankers, traders for loan scheme

HANOI: A court in Vietnam convicted 46 former bankers and businessmen of corruption on Monday over a multi-million-dollar lending scam spearheaded by the once-powerful chairman of Vietnam´s Construction Bank.

It is the latest in a series of major banking trials aimed at cleaning up the opaque sector long plagued by bad debts, corruption and nepotism. Vietnam´s communist leaders have vowed to target the banking business as they wage a sweeping anti-graft campaign which observers say is unprecedented in its scope and scale.

The government said it is weeding out bad actors, while critics say it is also eliminating political foes in the process. The latest bankers and executives jailed are accused of causing losses of more than $257 million in an elaborate lending scheme involving Vietnam´s Construction Bank (VNCB), according to the official newspaper of the justice department of Ho Chi Minh City.