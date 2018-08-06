Call to form anti-quackery vigilance body

LAHORE: Young Doctors Association (YDA), Pakistan, have demanded the formation of an "anti-quackery vigilance committee" at the level of division and districts.

According to a press release issued here Sunday, the proposed committee would comprise of deputy commissioner, DPO, district prosecutor, representatives of doctors organisations and other relevant departments so that a monthly meeting of the committee can be held and the performance of the anti-quackery teams can be reviewed. A WhatsApp group of the whole team also needs to be created to ensure regular monitoring.

YDA Pakistan secretary Dr Salman Kazmi appealed to chief minister, health minister and chief secretary to issue directions to the officers concerned to form such committees so that the anti-quackery drive which has been started under directions of Supreme Court can be made a success.