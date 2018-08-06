Mon August 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Call to form anti-quackery vigilance body

LAHORE: Young Doctors Association (YDA), Pakistan, have demanded the formation of an "anti-quackery vigilance committee" at the level of division and districts.

According to a press release issued here Sunday, the proposed committee would comprise of deputy commissioner, DPO, district prosecutor, representatives of doctors organisations and other relevant departments so that a monthly meeting of the committee can be held and the performance of the anti-quackery teams can be reviewed. A WhatsApp group of the whole team also needs to be created to ensure regular monitoring.

YDA Pakistan secretary Dr Salman Kazmi appealed to chief minister, health minister and chief secretary to issue directions to the officers concerned to form such committees so that the anti-quackery drive which has been started under directions of Supreme Court can be made a success.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar