Fumigation drive launched in Karachi cattle markets

KARACHI: The livestock department has started fumigation drives in cattle markets set up on Super Highway and other areas of Karachi to prevent the expected spread of the deadly Congo virus among sacrificial animals.

The department has installed awareness banners inside and outside all markets set up in different areas of the city and distributed pamphlets among the visitors. Around 100,000 animals are present in various markets of the city. The department has also been checking the health status of these animals.

It warned that a spread of Congo virus is feared in the city because of massive inter-provincial and inter-district movement of cattle. The department directed the authorities concerned to take immediate steps and make arrangements in this regard.

In view of the expected movement of sacrificial animals and their slaughter on Eidul Azha, the municipal authorities all over the province have been strictly directed to undertake an extensive fumigation campaign to eliminate Congo virus and ensure foolproof arrangements for removal and safe disposal of offal and animal wastes.