­­Pakistan to face challenging task in upcoming UNGA

ISLAMABAD: The countries, including India, aspiring for permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in undemocratic manner and enjoying Washington’s support will exploit United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) upcoming session commencing next month in the UN headquarters.

Pakistan and its group’s members who are fighting for the UNSC expansion on democratic lines will resist the move sponsored by other group tooth and nail. It is likely Pakistan will be represented through new team leader would put up its case in effective manner. The new leadership in Pakistan will also avail the opportunity to create positive impression about its approach and patron across the world.

While highlighting Kashmir dispute Pakistan will also offer an olive branch to India in the World Parliament. Terrorism, Afghanistan, Taliban and Daesh will be the issue believed to be centre of discussion in the UNGA and world would aspire to hear Pakistan’s standpoint on the entire contentious subject from new leader coming from the most important country of South Asia. The scenario will enhance the responsibilities of Pakistan’s mission in the UN, headed by an experienced and perceptive diplomat Ambassador Dr Maleeha Lodhi, who has created an impression in the corridors of the World Body and leading the group asking for UN reforms on democratic pattern.

She turned out to be a success story in this regard, and it is understood that India that will be represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be appearing for the last time in his incumbent stint in the UNGA, desperate to acquire permanent membership of the UNSC so that it could help in elevation his stature in next year’s polls back in India. It is believed that Dr Maleeha Lodhi, with her diplomatic acumen and all round experience, would be present in New York to introduce New Pakistan and its leaders to the world during UNGA. Pakistan has been criticising the aspirants for permanent seats in an expanded UN Security Council – India, Brazil, Germany and Japan – for opposing reform of the 15-member body based on the principles of democracy, and vowed to resist any move that serves the interests of a few countries to the detriment of the larger membership.

Dr Lodhi, in her recent interaction, maintained that “We will continue to uphold values of democracy, equal opportunity and non-discrimination for as long as it takes, but we will not be complicit in any exercise that places narrow self-serving interests of a few over the collective good of the larger UN membership.” Ambassador Lodhi told an interactive session of the deadlocked Inter-Governmental Negotiations (IGN) in New York recently and said that “We all agree on practicing democracy at home, but some argue against it at the UN,” the Pakistani envoy said while dealing with the points rose during the debate.

Full-scale negotiations to reform the Security Council began in the General Assembly in February 2009 on five key areas--the categories of membership, the question of veto, regional representation, size of an enlarged Security Council, and working methods of the council and its relationship with the General Assembly. Progress towards restructuring the Security Council remains blocked as the four countries push for permanent seats while Italy/Pakistan-led Uniting for Consensus (UfC) group firmly oppose any additional permanent members. As a compromise, the UfC has proposed a new category of members--not permanent members--with longer duration and a possibility to get re-elected once.

The Security Council is currently composed of five permanent members--Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States-- and 10 non-permanent members that are elected in groups of five to two-year terms. Elaborating her arguments, Ambassador Lodhi questioned as to how could the Security Council, the preeminent body entrusted with global peace and security, be exempt from democratic principles, on which rests the structures of global governance, including national governments, regional and international bodies and multilateral institutions.

“The essential requirement of democracy is elections, yet there are some who believe that a one-time election is sufficient to achieve a democratic council. Elections are a process, not a one-time event,” she said. “The argument that is put forward by some, when translated in our national context means that governments should be permanently installed by virtue of a single election. In other words, we should have a permanent prime minister and permanent members of parliament,” the Pakistani envoy remarked. Criticizing the countries that demand a permanent membership to the Security Council based on current global realities, Ambassador Lodhi said that realities are always in flux and change over time.

“There are no permanent realities. So if realities are tied to the present, how can a permanent status be bestowed upon a transient and fleeting state,” she added. “Hence, we cannot perpetuate a privilege based on contemporary realities.” In her remarks, Ambassador Lodhi also called for reaching an understanding among the member countries on the fundamentals of Security Council reform, saying, the inability to do so had resulted in slow progress. Pakistan and its partners in the UfC has consistently outlined what those principles are, she pointed out.

“The need for a more democratic, accountable, transparent, effective and representative council is not only an imperative for a comprehensive reform, these principles embed the ideal of the United Nations and the inspiring vision that it espouses for our collective humanity.” The Pakistani envoy said that the framework for the conduct of the IGN process has to be in good faith, with mutual respect and in an open, inclusive and transparent manner. “Just as those principles helped us establish the IGN forum, we need principles on substance of reform to pave the way for a solution that could garner the widest possible political acceptance,” she noted.

“These principles of reform will provide a common reference point – the ideals that we all aspire to – and a destination we all wish to reach.” On the position of African nations, Ambassador Lodhi said that Pakistan and the UfC distinguish between national pursuits and consensus demands on behalf of a region, such as Africa, emanating from a genuine sense of feeling disenfranchised and perceiving that a historical injustice was meted out to them. “Perhaps African countries have suffered the most by the deadlock created by those harbouring a false sense of entitlement,” she said. “We believe the African demand can best be addressed in a just, equitable and pragmatic manner through the compromise solution offered by the UfC.”