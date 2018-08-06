Imran continues marathon of pick and choose to finalise his team

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is all set to announce his team both in shape of the federal cabinet and the two provincial governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa perhaps by August 11.

Imran Khan is however showing great political maturity by keeping himself composed despite a number of brewing challenges that would be facing his “New Pakistan” philosophy. In the midst of numerous political engagements, he is also receiving ambassadors of various friendly Muslim, European as well as neighbouring countries and talks to every one of them strictly according to the agenda he has set in mind that he intends to return the money illegally laundered and stashed in the countries abroad.

It looks Khan is well aware of the aspirations of his supporters and voters who are through social media running a campaign that his first task should be bringing back country’s looted money.

PTI chairman has finalised his teams for the federal government and Punjab and KP but he is not ready to reveal a single name till he finally announces.

The reason behind keeping the names of federal and provincial cabinet apart from CMs and governors is to keep the pressures within the party under control as he has faced a lot of lobbying and media reports which even angered him.

His difficulties in picking right man for the right job are numerous on top of them being lack of expertise and specialisation in most of the elected persons. Another hurdle in selection of right person for the right job is extreme of pressure by the party stalwarts who remained close to him and who had tremendous services for the party on their credit. His criteria, according to insiders however is not based on anyone’s ambition for the post but his zeal and merit.

Khan’s conviction is that when he being leader of the team would tread a path of hard work for the wellbeing of common man, the people under his tutelage would also follow the suit and the trail would go down the ladder up to officialdom and bureaucracy.

This would not only save big public money but the people at large would shun the luxurious life as it is Arabic proverb that the “people always tread the path of their kings”.

The delay in selection of team thus has been a painstaking job for Khan who wanted to start with such people of integrity who could absorb the shock of surrendering many perks and privileges though illegal that were made part of various offices including chief minister, governor, ministers etc.

For instance, Imran wanted that all the members of his team both at center and provinces should change themselves and fit in the parameters that he had set for himself instead of living in luxury of gorgeous PM House he opted to live in one of ministerial enclave houses and he would expect his ministers also to follow in his footsteps and shun extravaganza.

Instead he is impressing upon everyone that he meets to discuss selection of his team he reminds the hardships the unattractive life style whoever dares to join his cabinet.

The chairman thus has, while taking care of a foolproof section of his team, angered and disillusioned many of his party old guards among them being the former chief minister KP Parvaiz Khattak who though has retreated from his rigid position on Khan’s persuasion but with a heavy heart.

Likewise Shah Mehmood Qureshi, his top aide, very fondly wanted to be PTI’s CM in Punjab and asked his boss to go for a stopgap CM till he gets elected from a provincial seat but his wish was declined politely. PTI chairman had to use his prowess of counselling and convincing many of his close aides while declining to fulfill their ambition as such he is able to bring in some surprises which we would only know when he will reveal all the names.