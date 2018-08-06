Children of 92k BISP cardholders to get financial aid

DIR: The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) with the collaboration of the Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) will financially support the children of almost 92,000 BISP cardholders in Upper Dir district under the “Wasela Taleem Programme.”

Speaking at a function, BISP Director Sadia Batool said about 10,000 students had been registered for the purpose. She said the registration was started in March, 2018.

Tanvir Abbasi of SRSP and programme in-charge Ahmad Ameen were also present.

She said that financial assistance would be given to those mothers whose children aged 4 to 12 years were getting education. She added that the assistance would be given in installments on quarterly basis.

Sadia Batool added the registration would continue until each and every child was registered. She made it clear that installments would be issued to those women cardholders whose children were studying in primary schools and had 70 per cent attendance each month.

The BISP director said that Rs750 would be given to each student in per installment. She urged the people to cooperate with the SRSP officials, adding, she examined the process of registration and found it satisfactory.

Sadia Batool said the SRSP team had done hard work to collect information and registered the beneficiaries. She said she was optimistic about the programme that it would continue till the registration of all the beneficiaries. She said they would give more financial assistance to the poor and talented students.