Woman, alleged paramour shot dead

MINGORA: A woman and her alleged paramour were killed in Khwazakhela of Swat district on Sunday, sources said.

They said one Fazal Azeem gunned down his daughter and her alleged paramour Ubaidur Rehman in Gairo locality.

The police arrested the culprit along with the arm and termed the incident a case of honour killing.

Our correspondent in takhtbhai adds: A man was gunned down inside his house in Akoudheri area here on Sunday.

Majid Khan, told police that his brother Adil Khan, a famous bodybuilder and ‘Mr Mardan,’ was asleep when Nasim Khan and Ashfaq forced their entry into his house and opened indiscriminate fire, killing him on the spot. The police registered a case against the accused.An old enmity was stated to be the reason behind the killing.