Iftikhar terms Banigala ‘a mandi of independents’

NOWSHERA: Awami National Party Secretary General Mian Iftikhar Hussain said on Sunday Banigala had been turned into mandi (sale-point) for those elected to the assemblies in independent capacity and a disqualified leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was making bids.

He was talking to the reporters at the Risalpur town of the Nowshera district where he had gone to offer condolence to a senior journalist, Syed Nadeem Mashwani, on the death of his mother.

Mian Iftikhar Hussain said the PTI leader Jehangir Khan Tareen had been disqualified by the apex court but was busy in purchasing the elected members of the assemblies who had been elected as independents.

The ANP senior leader said the Supreme Court of Pakistan was taking suo moto action of every issue but was turning the other way

on the sale-point set up in Banigala, a reference to the residence of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Mian Iftikhar Hussain was critical of the PTI chief and accused him of going against his own principles in bid to form government in the centre and provinces. “Where are his principles he used claim in the past of adhering to?” he said.

The ANP leader said the PTI still lacked the support of the majority of the members-elect. “The PTI has no majority and this why the airplane and helicopter owned by Jehangir Tareen continue to fly,” he said sarcastically.

Mian Iftikhar repeated his assertions of rigging in the general elections. “The nation is not ready to accept the rigged election, selection and the puppet government as the masses mandate has been stolen,” he went on to add.

The ANP leader said the combined opposition would stage a protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan on August 8 along with own leaders and those candidates who had been awarded the party tickets but were defeated in the rigged election.

Mian Iftikhar believed that the joint opposition could form government easily at the centre and provinces along with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party.

The ANP leader condemned the torching of the schools at Diamer district of the Gilgit-Baltistan and said terrorism could not be eliminated from the country as the National Plan of Action was not implanted in letter and spirit