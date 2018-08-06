Candidate maintains lead after recount

MANSEHRA: An independent candidate backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Saleh Mohammad Khan Swati has retained National Assembly constituency NA-13 after a vote recount.

The result was announced by Returning Officer Ghulam Abbas. Saleh Mohammad Khan secured 108,950 votes while his closest rival and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Sardar Shahjahan Yousaf polled 107,114 votes.

The supporters of Sardar Shahjahan Yousaf had demanded the recount. They had blocked the Karakoram Highway.

According to Form-49 issued by the retuning officer, Saleh Mohammad could secure 109,282 votes while Shahjahan polled 107,808 votes.

The recount was carried out amid tight security.

Saleh Mohammad was a former MPA of the PML-N. He had contested the election as an independent after developing differences with his party. He had joined hands with Senator Azam Khan Swati to seek support from the PTI. “I have been declared the winner after the recount of votes at over 473 polling stations,” Saleh Mohammad told reporters.