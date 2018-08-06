Senator calls for merger of Khassadars into other forces

BARA: Senator Momin Khan has asked the government to merge Khassadar force in other security forces and not to render them jobless.

Talking to reporters, he said that Khassadar personnel had rendered matchless sacrifices in the war against terrorism in tribal belt.

“We reject the proposed decision of their termination by the caretaker government, and demand their merger into Levies or other paramilitary force after the Fata’s merger into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he added.

“I will also raise this issue in Senate session soon,” he said, adding that the government should fulfil all promises made about welfare of the tribal people.