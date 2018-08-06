Mansehra tomato growers suffer loss

MANSEHRA: The farmers in parts of the district suffered great financial losses despite bumper crop of tomato owing to non-availability of storage facility.

“The bumper yield of tomato in parts of Mansehra has deprived peasants of even break-even price,” said a farmer, adding the tomato had recorded a mega yield this season but the famers suffered great financial losses because of the non-storage facility for the highly thin-skinned product.

Sources in the wholesale markets said the middleman was earning a handsome profit but farmers who bring their yields for sale in markets couldn’t earn the break-even price.

“We are paid hardly Rs10 to Rs15 per kg but shopkeepers are selling it for over Rs40 and earn a handsome profit of Rs30 to Rs25 per kg,” said a farmer.