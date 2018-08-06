Mon August 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Mansehra tomato growers suffer loss

MANSEHRA: The farmers in parts of the district suffered great financial losses despite bumper crop of tomato owing to non-availability of storage facility.

“The bumper yield of tomato in parts of Mansehra has deprived peasants of even break-even price,” said a farmer, adding the tomato had recorded a mega yield this season but the famers suffered great financial losses because of the non-storage facility for the highly thin-skinned product.

Sources in the wholesale markets said the middleman was earning a handsome profit but farmers who bring their yields for sale in markets couldn’t earn the break-even price.

“We are paid hardly Rs10 to Rs15 per kg but shopkeepers are selling it for over Rs40 and earn a handsome profit of Rs30 to Rs25 per kg,” said a farmer.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar