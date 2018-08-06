PML-N claims rigging in 38 constituencies, to move court

LAHORE: The PML-N on Sunday decided to challenge alleged rigging in the General Elections 2018 in Lahore High Court (LHC).

Party sources informed a private TV channel that a legal committee headed by former law minister Zahid Hamid has been formed on the directives of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif. A white paper will be presented during a meeting with LHC Chief Justice Yawar Ali Khan today (Monday).

Meanwhile, PML-N also claimed to have collected evidence of rigging in 38 constituencies. The evidence of alleged rigging has been collected from south Punjab, central Punjab, upper Punjab and Sindh. The proof of rigging have also been collected from different constituencies of Lahore including NA-131.

Earlier, on Saturday, the LHC had barred the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from issuing a notification of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s success in NA-131 Lahore.