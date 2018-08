Gabol, passenger brawl at Karachi airport

KARACHI: A row between Nabeel Gabol, a leader of the Pakistan People’s Party-Parliamentarian (PPPP), and a passenger at the Jinnah International Airport was erupted on Saturday night.

As per detail, the passenger first passed a sarcastic remark to Gabol over the destruction in Lyari, which infuriated the latter.

Initially, the two had a heated exchange, which, quite rapidly, turned more serious and abuses could be heard hurled at each other. The PPPP member then manhandled the passenger, shoving him and causing him to fall to the ground, where after the latter tried to call airport staff and security for help but the efforts remained futile.

The passengers and airport staff remained an audience but doing nothing to break up the fight. Gabol continued to tell the staff in a commanding manner to take the passenger away from the scene.