Mon August 06, 2018
August 6, 2018

Maleeha calls on Imran at Banigala

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan here at his Banigala residence on Sunday.

The UN representative congratulated the PTI chairman on his performance in the recent elections.

Apart from Lodhi, the ambassadors of Japan, Britain and other foreign dignitaries have also visited the PTI chief in recent days.

