Mon August 06, 2018
August 6, 2018

NAB meeting in Lahore today

LAHORE: A National Accountability Bureau meeting will be held here on Monday (today).

The meeting will review investigations against 55 companies and the Punjab Power Development Company. The NAB chairman will chair the meeting. The high-level meeting will also look into the cases of offshore companies and a housing society against Aleem Khan. The NAB has summoned Shahbaz Sharif on August 20 and Aleem Khan on August 18.

