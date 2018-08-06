Saim hits century in Karachi Whites victory

RAWALPINDI: Karachi Whites registered a comfortable eight-wicket win against Islamabad in a match of the Inter-Region U-19 One-Day Tournament at the Marghazar Cricket Ground in Islamabad on Sunday.

Islamabad were bowled out for a below par 195 in 43.1 overs and then saw Karachi Whites achieve the winning target in 33.5 overs for the loss of just two wickets.

Sarim Ashfaq was the only Islamabad batsman who played with some authority. He made a fine 67 with the help of two sixes and three fours off 73 deliveries. Their next best was Rohail Nazir who scored 27.

The star for the visitors with the ball was Mohammad Makki who finished with impressive figures of 4-35. Mohammad Taha had 3-38.

Saim Ayub then played a gem of an innings, cracking three sixes and 11 fours in his well-played, unbeaten 104 that came off 102 balls.

Jahanzeb Sultan (32) and Mohammad Usman (25) also batted well for Karachi Whites.

Sarim Ashfaq claimed both the wickets to fall conceding 39 runs.

Scores in brief: At Marghazar Ground, Islamabad: Islamabad 195 in 43.1 overs (Sarim Ashfaq 67, Rohail Nazir 27, Bilal Ahmed 25; Mohammad Makki 4-35, Mohammad Taha 3-38). Karachi Whites 201-2 in 33.5 overs (Saim Ayub 104 not out, Jahanzeb Sultan 32, Mohammad Usman 25, Mohammad Taha 21 not out; Sarim Ashfaq 2-39). Result: Karachi Whites won by 8 wickets. At KRL Stadium, Rawal-pindi: Lahore Whites 155 in 47 overs (Mohammad Arslan 42, Hasan Dar 39; Yousaf Khan 3-28, M Bilal Javed 2-24, Saif Ali 2-44). Faisalabad 157-4 in 25.4 overs (M. Awais Zafar 61 not out, Saif Ali 57, Zohaib Amanat 24; Hashim Ibrahim 2-28). Result: Faisalabad won by 6 wickets.

At Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad: AJK 118 in 44.2 overs (Hamza Ilyas 28, Aqib Liaqat 21, Shahid Ahmed 20; Muhammad Ajmal Khan 4-30, Ahsan Ullah Tareen 2-32). Quetta 119-2 in 28.3 overs (Latifullah 55 not out, Hidayatullah 36 not out; Usama Fazil 2-33). Result: Quetta won by 8 wickets.

At Pindi Stadium, Rawal-pindi: Fata 237 all out in 49.4 overs (Muhammad Ajmal 58, Muhammad Abbas Afridi 46, Muhammad Waseem 40; Soomar Khan 3-10, Fahad Hussain 3-46). Dera Murad Jamali 190-9 in 49 overs (Fahad Hussain 71, Muhammad Shahid 35, Zahid Ali 22 not out; Afaq Ahmed 3-35, Muhammad Wasim 2-34). Result: Fata won by 47 runs.