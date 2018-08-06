Mon August 06, 2018
World

REUTERS
August 6, 2018

Saudi Arabia to admit Iranian diplomat: IRNA

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has agreed to admit an Iranian diplomat to head an office representing Iranian interests in the kingdom, the official Iranian news agency IRNA reported on Sunday, in a rare move after the rivals broke off relations in 2016."An informed diplomatic source said Sunday that Saudi Arabia had agreed to grant a visa to the head of Iran's interests section," IRNA reported.

"Observers saw this as a positive diplomatic step in Tehran-Riyadh relations. "The office is expected to be set up within the Swiss diplomatic mission in Saudi Arabia, based on an agreement signed in 2017. There was no immediate official Saudi reaction to the Iranian report.

