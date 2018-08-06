Egyptian forces kill 52 militants in Sinai

CAIRO: Egyptian troops and security forces have killed at least 52 suspected militants in recent days, the army said in a statement on Sunday, as authorities push ahead with an operation to crush Islamic State.

The deaths brings to more than 300 the number of suspected Islamist militants killed in the operation that the Egyptian army, backed by police and other security forces, launched in February as part of a campaign to eradicate insurgents behind a wave of violence in the desert region.

The statement, issued by the defence ministry, said that troops and security forces also destroyed 15 vehicles laden with weapons and ammunitions while trying to infiltrate the western border, and 17 more in the southern military region.