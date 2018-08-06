Iran forex chief arrested in tense build-up to sanctions return

TEHRAN: The Iranian central bank's top foreign exchange official has been arrested, the judiciary said Sunday, a day after he was sacked and as tensions rise ahead of reimposed US sanctions.

Ahmad Araghchi, who was a vice-governor at the bank in charge of forex, was arrested along with several other unnamed individuals including a government clerk and four currency brokers, said judiciary spokesman Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejeie in a statement, according to state broadcaster IRIB.

The arrests come amid heightened tensions in the run-up to the reimposition of US sanctions on Tuesday, following Washington's withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.

Journalists reported a heavy build-up of riot police on Sunday night, including at least one armoured personnel carrier, in the town of Karaj, just west of Tehran, that has seen days of often-violent protests.

State media said protesters attacked and tried to burn down a seminary in the area on Friday night, and that at least one person was killed, allegedly by demonstrators. There have been days of sporadic protests, including in key cities such as Isfahan, Mashhad and Shiraz -- but severe reporting restrictions have made it impossible to verify social media footage and official accounts.

The embattled government of President Hassan Rouhani has also faced heavy criticism from conservative opponents, who have demanded action on corruption and renewed efforts to rescue the economy.

On Saturday, Grand Ayatollah Hossein Nouri-Hamedani, one of the country´s top religious figures, said "economic corruptors" must face justice.