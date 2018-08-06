Germany pushes migrant take-back deal with Italy, Greece

FRANKFURT AM MAIN: German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer on Sunday said he hoped for a breakthrough this week in talks with Italy and Greece on taking back asylum-seekers already registered in those countries, as Berlin toughens its migration policies.

Seehofer, whose push for tighter border controls nearly toppled Chancellor Angela Merkel´s coalition government last month, said he wanted to have "clarity" in coming days about whether an agreement could be struck. "The talks are proceeding in a good climate," Seehofer told public broadcaster ARD.

"But in the end, the heads of government may have to talk with each other again because of the complexity" of the matter, he added. Bilateral deals with European Union countries are central to a compromise Merkel reached with Seehofer to end their spat over immigration. The row was triggered when Seehofer, who heads Merkel´s more traditional CSU sister party, threatened to turn back migrants at Germany´s borders if they had already made asylum requests in other EU countries.

Fearing the domino-effect such unilateral action would unleash, Merkel instead pushed for a wider European Union response that includes migrant return deals with frontline states like Greece and Italy.