Netanyahu defiant as Jewish nation law stirs protests

JERUSALEM: Israel's new Jewish nation-state law has drawn tens of thousands of protesters out onto the streets, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains defiant over the legislation which could still bring political benefits.

Saturday night´s protest in Tel Aviv organised by Israel's Druze minority, who say the law will legalise discrimination, was also attended by a range of former security chiefs and opposition politicians.

It was the latest sign of outrage over the law, which declares Israel the nation-state of the Jewish people while omitting any reference to equality or the country's democratic nature. But despite the protests, many analysts say Netanyahu could still gain from it politically ahead of elections that could come anytime from late this year to the end of 2019.

The veteran and politically savvy premier is seen by analysts as having pushed for the law to shore up his political base and fend off far-right challengers. It is a playbook he has used in the past, including during the 2015 elections when Netanyahu warned about Arab voters "going to the polls in droves", they say.

He now heads what is regarded as the most right-wing government in Israeli history. "Netanyahu wants to try already now to dictate how the elections are going to be framed," said Anshel Pfeffer, a journalist with Israeli newspaper Haaretz and author of the new book "Bibi: The Turbulent Life and Times of Benjamin Netanyahu."

"Which is a large part of what he was doing with the nation-state law: trying to already set the tone for the election campaign even before it´s officially begun."

Polls have shown so far that a majority of Jewish Israelis support the law, but many are concerned over what it will mean for the country's democracy. There is also a deep well of sympathy for the 130,000-strong Druze community, who serve in the police and military unlike other Arab Israelis.

Israel´s parliament will hold a special hearing on the law on Wednesday. Netanyahu says there are other laws on the books that guarantee equality for non-Jews and define Israel as democratic.

But Amir Fuchs of the respected Israel Democracy Institute think-tank, who participated in committee meetings on the legislation as an invited expert, said that was not completely true. Israel´s basic laws -- a de facto constitution -- do include references to the country as "Jewish and democratic", but there is no specific right to equality apart from the 1948 declaration of independence, he said.