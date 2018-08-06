Sabir Hussain likely to be new GB governor

ISLAMABAD: The PTI leadership is likely to nominate Sabir Hussain, party’s deputy information secretary Gilgit-Baltistan as the new GB governor.

The PTI’s leadership had earlier hinted replacing governors of all the provinces as they were nominated by the former PML-N government.

The party sources disclosed that currently Sabir Hussain’s name was on top amongst the six personalities of GB under consideration for the slot of governorship.

The other names under discussion include former DIG Haji Hashmat Khan, Dr Muhammad Zaman former PTI’s convener Akbar Hussain Akbar, Justice Jaffar Shah (retd) and senior vice president PTI GB Shah Naseer.

Dr Muhammad Zaman had contested election on a PTI ticket in 2015 from Darail and currently facing an inquiry regarding his clash with an officer of spy agency.