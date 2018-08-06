PTI candidate defeated by Durrani demands recount

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate on PK-90 Malik Adnan Khan said on Sunday his request for a vote recount of all the polling stations of the constituency could address his grievances as he had lost the election by just 28 votes.

Speaking at a press conference here, Malik Adnan Khan said he had contested election against Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl leader and former chief minister Akram Khan Durrani and had lost the election by 28 votes.

He added he had submitted an application for a vote recount on July 27.

“The Returning Officer (RO) has ordered the recount process only in Polling Station No 59. A recount of votes polled at all the polling stations of the constituency will help me get justice,” he asserted.