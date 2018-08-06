Mon August 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Protest against arrest of PTI’s MPA-elect

LAHORE: Locals of PP-161 staged a protest demonstration against the arrest of PTI’s MPA-elect Nadeem Abbas Bara. The protesters Sunday outside the Lahore Press Club demanded the chief justice and IGP to look into the matter and constitute a judicial commission for finding out the facts.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar