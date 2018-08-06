Protest against arrest of PTI’s MPA-elect

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Locals of PP-161 staged a protest demonstration against the arrest of PTI’s MPA-elect Nadeem Abbas Bara. The protesters Sunday outside the Lahore Press Club demanded the chief justice and IGP to look into the matter and constitute a judicial commission for finding out the facts.
