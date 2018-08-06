KP CM extends summer vacation

PESHAWAR: Taking notice of the heatstroke to a number of students, caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Dost Mohammad has ordered closure of all the public sector and private schools for another 10 days as extension of the summer vacations due to the unbearable heat wave. All the government middle and high schools and some private institutions in the plain areas reopened on August 1. According to an official handout, the announcement was made in the wake of growing complaints of unusual extension of hot season and the hardships to the kids. All the schools would now reopen on August 15. The departments concerned were directed to implement the orders. The KP Regulatory Authority will conduct raids and if any school was found violating the order, would face stern action such as closure of the institution and fine, said the handout.