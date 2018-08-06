UoS syndicate approves Rs4.5 billion budget

SARGODHA: The Syndicate of the University of Sargodha (UoS) has approved Rs 4.5 billion budget for financial year 2018-19.

The approval was granted in the third syndicate meeting held in the chair of Vice-Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad. Out of total budget amount, Rs 847 million would be spent on developmental projects while Rs 3.6 billion has been allocated for recurring budget.

Other salient features of the budget included allocation of Rs 30 million for internship programmes, which was especially designed for fresh graduates of the university.

The body has decided to announce 100 full-time and 50 part-time internships for enrolled students for a period of six months in which Rs 20,000 per month stipend would be given among full time interns while part time interns would get Rs 10,000 per month.

Moreover, the body accorded Rs 200 million budget for establishment of the university’s Management Information System while Rs 27 million would be funded by the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC).

The remaining Rs 173 million would be generated from the university’s own resources. In addition, the meeting approved 10 per cent raise in salaries of the UoS employees in line with the federal and provincial budgets.

The body also recommended adopting Punjab government rules and regulations for pension and salary along with the death package for the university employees.

The house also approved to adopt standard pay package of the government of Pakistan during the hiring under the PSDP.

The house approved Rs 65 million to purchase a land for approaching road towards engineering college of the university. It also approved Rs 8 million to further improve security of the campus.

The amount would be spent on installation of biometric system, CCTV cameras and GPS system at the campus.