Four names under consideration for Punjab governor

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which claims to have gained majority in the Punjab Assembly, is considering four names for the post of provincial governor, sources told Geo News on Sunday.

“Ishaq Khakwani, Babar Awan, Rai Azizullah and Ejaz Chaudhry’s names are under consideration for the slot of Punjab governor,” sources said. “Jehangir Tareen hopes to appoint Ishaq Khakwani to the post,” they added.

Meanwhile, Azizullah is believed to be a close aide of party chairman Imran Khan. “Chaudhry too is in the race for Punjab governor owing to his services for the party,” the sources added.

Further, the sources said, “Awan has been included in the list of potential candidates for Punjab governor as he can give a tough time to opposition parties.”

INP adds: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has decided to give the portfolio of Sindh governor to Imran Ismail, a Karachi-based Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) elected in July-25 election.

According to media reports citing party sources, PTI Chairman Imran Khan has finalised Ismail’s name for the top provincial post. He was elected as a lawmaker from PS 111 Karachi constituency.