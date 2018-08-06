Recounting in PP-118 continues on 2nd day

TOBA TEK SINGH: On the order of the Lahore High Court, recounting of votes in PP-118 Gojra constituency continued in the office of Returning Officer Abu Bakr Siddiq on Sunday. The LHC had ordered the recounting of votes on a petition filed by defeated PTI candidate Asad Zaman Cheema on Friday. PML-N candidate Khalid Javed Warraich had won the seat with a narrow margin of 548 votes. Meanwhile, recounting of votes in PP-123 Pirmahal would start on Monday (today). The LHC had ordered the recounting of votes on a petition of defeated PML-N candidate Pir Qutab Ali Baba. The PTI candidate had won the seat with a narrow margin of only 70 votes.

MAN ABDUCTED: A man was abducted by three unidentified accused on Saturday night. Muhammad Bilal of Chak 430/JB, Gojra, was on his way by a car when three accused abducted him. On Sunday, the accused called Bilal’s father and told him that Bilal’s car was left near Dallowal, Faisalabad. The police are raiding to arrest the alleged kidnappers.