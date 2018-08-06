PTI morally defeated in polls, says Kaira

LALAMUSA: PPP central Punjab president Ch Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that the PTI was defeated morally in the general elections. Talking to media at Dera Kaira on Sunday, Qamar Zaman Kaira said that the people had given mandate to different political parties in the general elections and the government was going to be formed soon. He said that those who were enemies in the past had become friends today. If the PTI makes government then they should fulfill those promises which the party leadership had made before elections, he maintained. The opposition would be very strong, he predicted. The PPP was a responsible opposition and whenever system was in threat, we remained stand with the system, he added. We were with the Parliament when it was attacked and when the PTI had staged Dharna, Kaira said. When we felt that the system was in danger, we came out and asked the opposition parties to come in the Parliament instead of boycott, he added. “We were with the system, we are with the system and we would remain with the system in future too”, Kaira assured. If the PTI fulfills its promises for welfare of the people, we would not create hurdle for them, he added.