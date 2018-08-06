Man hit to death

OKARA: An unidentified man was crushed to death in an accident near 12/AL village on Sunday.

The victim was on his way when a speeding bus hit him, which caused his instant death. Police have registered a case.

LOW VOLTAGE ISSUE: The low voltage issue is now under control in the district and its adjoining areas.

It was said by Ahmad Fawad, Project Director Construction Tehsil Depalpur, while visiting Lakhu Malkana, Mandi Ahmadabad, Shergarh, Depalpur, Okara, Jhang Abdullah and the District Jail, on Sunday.

XEN Construction Noman Ahmad Bhatti said that Lesco CE Mujahid Parvez Chattha had issued special instructions to control low voltage problem in the district.