Mon August 06, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 6, 2018

JI leader calls for national narrative for challenging terrorists

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami’s deputy chief Hafiz Muhammad Idrees said the terrorists involved in torching of schools enjoyed foreign powers backing and the nation must unite to meet this challenge. In a statement Sunday, he said the political parties had the right to protest over rigging but all the forces in the country must come up with a strong national narrative on the issue of security to foil enemies’ designs. There were repeated incidents of torching of schools in Gilgit-Baltistan which was the height of terrorism. He said it was tragic that the security agencies and law-enforcing institutions had failed in checking these elements who targeted the schools and escaped.

